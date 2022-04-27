Assam: Elaborate Arrangements Made for PM Modi’s Visit Tomorrow

Preparations are going on in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 28. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for PM’s day-long visit to the state.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dimapur airport in Nagaland at 11 am and from there, take a helicopter to Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. He will address the ‘unity, peace and development rally’ at Loringthepi and lay the foundation of several educational and development projects worth over Rs 500 crore.

PM Modi will then leave for Dibrugarh where he will dedicate to the nation the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College Hospital, they said.

Later in the afternoon, he will virtually inaugurate seven cancer hospitals and lay the foundation for seven more across Assam from Khanikar Park in Dibrugarh, where Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Sarma would also be present.

The seven hospitals that will be inaugurated on Thursday are at Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang. The medical establishments whose foundation will be laid are at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has visited both Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts twice to monitor the preparations. A local holiday has been declared in the two districts on Thursday, with all schools and colleges, and state government offices and institutions to remain closed. Tight security arrangements have been made and traffic regulations put in place. The transport department has pressed into service over 5,000 buses to bring people to the venues of the programmes. Potholes have been repaired and road dividers painted in the two towns over the last fortnight.

