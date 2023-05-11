ULFA (Pro-Talks) Dissatisfied With Draft Peace Pact As Primary Demand Overlooked

Addressing the media here in Guwahati, general secretary of the Pro-talk faction of ULFA, Anup Chetia said, “For the sake of the constitutional, political and future existence of the indigenous people of Assam, we demand 88 percent seat reservation in all levels of elections. Only then the future of the people of Assam will be safe and secured. As there is no mention about the demand in the said draft, therefore, the central executive committee of the ULFA’s pro-talks faction has not accepted it.”