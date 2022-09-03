ULFA Recruitment Case: NIA Conducts Searches at 16 Locations Across Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at several locations in connection with terror activities of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), including the recruitment of youth to the outfit.

According to reports, the NIA conducted searches at around 16 locations across seven districts in Assam.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case pertaining to the activities of ULFA-I, including recruitment of youth, extortion of money for strengthening the outfit, and radicalisation of youth for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the India-Myanmar border in Myanmar.

The probe agency seized digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA in Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo, and Sibasagar districts.

On May 18, the case was registered suo moto by the NIA.

Further investigation is on.