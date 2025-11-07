Uma Chetry to Receive Felicitation from Assam Cricket Association

After widespread outrage over the lack of official recognition, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has finally set a date to felicitate World Cup-winning cricketer Uma Chetry in her home state.

The ceremony is scheduled for 9th November 2025, according to ACA president Taranga Gogoi, who confirmed that a formal felicitation event has been organized to honor the young athlete.

Uma Chetry returned to Assam last Thursday night after contributing to India’s historic World Cup victory. However, her arrival went largely unnoticed by official representatives; no government officials or members of political parties were present at the airport to welcome her.

Only a few members of the Gorkha community were present to greet her.

The absence of any national organization’s representatives at the airport sparked strong reactions across the state, prompting the district administration and ACA officials to visit Uma’s residence to extend their felicitations.

Tarang Gogoi explained that the BCCI had not informed ACA in advance about Uma’s arrival, which prevented any formal arrangements at the airport.

He also clarified that an ACA official was present at the Guwahati airport on Thursday night, but due to the late hour, no special felicitation could be conducted at that time.

The scheduled felicitation on 9th November aims to properly honor Uma Chetry’s achievement and celebrate her as the first cricketer from Northeast India to win a Women’s Cricket World Cup.

