“Shameful Neglect”: Akhil Gogoi Felicitates Uma Chetry, Slams Govt Neglect

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Friday criticised the Assam government for showing “complete disregard” towards cricketer Uma Chetry, who returned home after helping India clinch the Women’s T20 World Cup title.

Taking to social media, Gogoi wrote, “Shameful! Neither the Chief Minister, nor the Sports Minister, nor any government representative came forward to welcome Uma Chetry, who brought glory to the nation. Why this neglect towards her?”

He accused the government of “selective celebration” of sports achievements, claiming that athletes from humble backgrounds are often ignored while only a few are highlighted for publicity.

Meanwhile, Uma Chetry — the first woman cricketer from Northeast India to be part of the national team that won the Women’s T20 World Cup — was warmly felicitated at Kaziranga Orchid Park on Friday.

On behalf of chairman Akhil Gogoi, the park’s manager and members presented Uma with a gamosa, japi, sador-mekhela, and other traditional gifts, celebrating her historic achievement.

Extending his congratulations, Gogoi said, “It is a moment of immense pride for Assam and the entire Northeast. As the chairperson of Kaziranga Orchid Park, I had the honour of felicitating Uma Chetry, who has brought glory to the region by becoming part of India’s World Cup-winning squad.”

