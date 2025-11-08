Uma Chetry’s Homecoming: Saikia Defends ACA, Advises Against Political Exploitation

Speaking at a press conference, Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the BCCI, clarified the circumstances around celebrated athlete Uma Chetry’s arrival in Assam.

He said her return was finalized at the last moment due to scheduling conflicts due to priorwith the Prime Minister and the President.

He stated that it was impossible to send Indian team players home without completing these official engagements.

Saikia emphasized that it was impossible to send Indian team players home without completing these official commitments, but assured that all arrangements for her travel had been fully managed by the BCCI.

He added that the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had not organized any special event for Chetry’s homecoming, citing the ongoing mourning after Zubeen Garg’s passing and the sensitive nature of timing around local festivals like Bihu.

Saikia pointed out that any event would have drawn criticism, and stressed that the ACA had acted responsibly.

Addressing concerns from political groups such as the Gorkha Student Association, he questioned why only a handful of people attended when they could have brought more supporters, and requested that Uma Chetry not be used for political mileage ahead of elections.

Saikia urged everyone to avoid dividing Assam athletes along caste, community, or political lines, emphasizing the need for unity and respect for sports achievers.

He concluded by announcing that the Assam Cricket Association will host a special felicitation for Uma Chetry tomorrow and invited the public and stakeholders to attend the event.

