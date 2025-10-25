BCCI Vows Review of Safety Protocols After Australian Women Cricketers Targeted in Indore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly condemned the inappropriate behaviour faced by two Australian women cricketers during the Women’s World Cup in Indore on Thursday.

According to reports, the players were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a café near their hotel around 11 am. The motorcyclist followed them for approximately half a kilometre before committing the act and fleeing. Team security officer Danny Simmons immediately coordinated with local security and arranged a vehicle to ensure the players’ safety.

Cricket Australia confirmed the incident and stated that it was promptly reported to local police, who arrested the accused, identified as Akil Khan. Authorities recovered the motorcycle’s number plate from an eyewitness account and charged Khan under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Khan reportedly has prior criminal cases registered against him.

In an official statement, Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the BCCI, said, “This is a deeply regrettable and isolated incident. India has always been known for its warmth, hospitality, and care towards all guests. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused. The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served. We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also addressed the matter, calling the incident a “stain on India’s image” and emphasizing the government’s zero-tolerance policy. He stated that anyone found guilty should face strict legal consequences as a deterrent.

Despite the unsettling incident, the Australian women’s team continued their campaign, defeating South Africa Women convincingly by skittling them out for just 97 runs in 24 overs. The win confirmed Australia’s top position in the standings, elevating them to 13 points from seven games.

The BCCI’s statement reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of all players during international tournaments and signaled a review of existing safety measures to prevent future incidents.

