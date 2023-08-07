Undertrial Prisoner Flees from Court Premises in Assam’s Chirang

In an astonishing incident that took place in Assam’s Chirang district on Monday, an under-trial prisoner made a miraculous escape from custody while being brought to court for a hearing in the case against the person.
As per initial reports, the incident was reported from Kajalgaon in the Chirang district of Assam. While the under-trial prisoner was brought to the district sessions court, he reportedly made a run from it from the premises of the court.
According to information received, after noticing that the officials who were escorting him were not very attentive, the accused, identified as one Rakibor Ali Miya managed to escape from their grasp and flee from custody.
Reports from the site stated that just as the prisoner was awaiting the judgment in his case, a moment of lapse from the officials escorting him led to his escape from custody.
Meanwhile, search operations have been launched and efforts are on to nab the prisoner.