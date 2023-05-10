Unidentified Miscreants Hurl Acid on Carpenter in Assam’s Cachar

A heinous incident has come to light from Assam’s Cachar district where a carpenter became the target of an acid attack, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per initial information, a few unidentified miscreants took the carpenter, identified as Shankar Das, from his home located in Kalain area saying that he had a carpentry job to do. However, after going a few kilometers, he was asked to get off the bike on which they were riding and then the miscreants hurled acid on his face. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled from the scene.
Shankar was then rescued by the locals who rushed him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in critical condition for immediate medical attention. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Meanwhile, the police have started investigating the matter and launched a search operation to nab the miscreants involved in the crime, however, so far they are not able to nab the absconding culprits.
In the month of February, a few unidentified assailants attacked a senior Assam lawyer with acid in Kokrajhar district. The incident was reported in Gossaigaon area where the victim, identified as Abdus Samad Ahmed, was attacked with acid.
Ahmed was a resident of Padmabil village who represented the Gossaigaon Lawyer’s Association as a senior advocate. As per initial reports, Ahmed had returned home at around 6 pm after finishing his official work at Gossaigaon Judicial Dandadhi Court.
Two unidentified assailants entered his residence and hurled acid on him after which they fled the scene.
Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to RNB Civil Hospital and later referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.