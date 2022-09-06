Unidentified Miscreants Loot 2 ATMs in Assam’s Demow

Two Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were looted by miscreants in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Monday night.

One Punjab National Bank ATM and another State Bank of India (SBI) ATM were robbed in two locations in Demow last night.

Reportedly, the miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from the two ATMs.

The ATMs that were looted are situated just 300 metres away from the Demow Police Station.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when customers reached the ATMs to withdraw money. However, the bank authorities have completely neglected the incident as so far no action has been taken from their side.

It may be mentioned that earlier too, more than Rs 20 lakhs were looted from an ATM near the Demow Central Market.