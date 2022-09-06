All States, Central Ministries to be Integrated Into NSWS By March 2023

The Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said that by March 2023 all the States and Central Ministries will be integrated into National Single Window System (NSWS).

The NSWS is a digital platform which is established for the guidance of investors to identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirement.

A year since its inception, over 14,000 approvals have been given to the industry and another 14,000 approvals are in process.

Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary of DPIIT said, “It was soft-launched in September 2021 and within the one-year total of 16 states' single window systems integrated with NSWS and 24 Central Ministries out of 32 identified on-boarded on NSWS.”