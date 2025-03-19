Union Cabinet Approves Rs 10,601 Cr Namrup Fertilizer Plant in Assam

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant, a Rs 10,601.40 crore Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, Assam. The plant, with an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT), will be developed under a Joint Venture (JV) model with a 70:30 debt-equity ratio and is expected to be commissioned in 48 months.

The JV's equity structure will include 40% from the Assam government, 11% from BVFCL, 13% from Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), and 18% each from National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Oil India Limited (OIL). BVFCL’s share will be allocated in lieu of tangible assets. An Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) will oversee the project’s execution.

The Namrup IV plant aims to enhance domestic urea production, particularly benefiting the North-East, Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Designed to be energy-efficient, the plant is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment, boosting economic and agricultural growth while strengthening India’s self-reliance in fertilizer production.

Welcoming the decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Gratitude to the Union Cabinet led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for approving the Namrup IV Ammonia-Urea Complex worth ₹10,601 crore. This project will be a game-changer for the region, provide thousands of job opportunities, and propel growth in Assam."