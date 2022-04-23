Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Assam Today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Assam on Saturday (April 23) and will participate in a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

An award ceremony will be held in the presence of the Defence Minister to honour the supreme sacrifice of soldiers who took part in 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

Though several officers and personnel from the region played a catalyst’s role in Bangladesh Liberation War, a little was known. These officers trained and equipped thousands of freedom fighters of the Mukti Bahini to take on the Pakistani army.

Singh in a tweet on Friday said, “Tomorrow, 23rd April, I shall be on a day-long visit to Guwahati, Assam. Shall attend the felicitation ceremony of 1971 War Veterans and certain other programmes during my visit. Looking forward to it.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be visiting Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28 and will inaugurate the Assam Medical College along with seven cancer hospitals across the state.

He will also address a public gathering later in the day at Khanikar police reserve field.

PM Modi’s last visit in Assam was in March, 2021 to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Also Read: Guwahati: 52.80% Voter Turnout in GMC Polls