Union Health Minister to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 121.51 Cr in Assam on Oct 16

In a bid to boost the health sector of the state, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various health infrastructural projects worth Rs. 121.21 crore in Assam under PM-ABHIM, XV-FC Health Grants and NHM on October 16.
The union minister will inaugurate the projects and lay the foundation stones at 2 pm tomorrow in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.
Informing the news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “Hon’ble Health Minister, Thank you for your keen interest towards improving Assam’s health sector. Under Hon’ble PM’s leadership the state is witnessing a transformative change in ensuring proper health care facilities in the remote parts of Assam.”
Yesterday, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Nagaland’s first medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Kohima (NIMSR).
The NIMSR, with its state of art skill development domain-specific teaching-learning tools, laboratories, central library, sports facilities and Medical Education Unit have renowned Faculty and Residents who continue to focus on capacity building, competence and confidence development, collaboration, and cooperation to develop further through partnerships, MOUs, and networking with other reputed Medical Colleges and healthcare organizations of national and international repute.
NIMSR Kohima is affiliated with Nagaland University. It received the Letter of Permission for admission of 100 MBBS seats from the academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC), in April 2023 paving the way to start the first Medical College in the state after 60 years of statehood.
85 MBBS students from the state of Nagaland and 6 students from all India seats got admitted to NIMSR and joined MBBS classes after the induction program on September 1 this year.