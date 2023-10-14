Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

On the other hand, CM Neiphiu Rio stated, "today is a historic day for the people of Nagaland as we inaugurated the first medical college in the state”. Highlighting that it was a long cherished dream of the people of Nagaland to have a medical college in their state, he thanked the Union Govt for steadfastly taking up the project. He also said that NIMSR would help the state in strengthening its secondary and tertiary healthcare and he further hoped that it would become a centre of excellence in the coming days.