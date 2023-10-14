Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

In a major boost to the health sector in Nagaland, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the state’s first medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Kohima (NIMSR) on Saturday.
The NIMSR, with its state of art skill development domain specific teaching learning tools, laboratories, central library, sports facilities and Medical Education Unit have renowned Faculty and Residents who continue to focus on capacity building, competence and confidence development, collaboration, and cooperation to develop further through partnerships, MOUs, and networking with other reputed Medical Colleges and healthcare organizations of national and international repute.
NIMSR Kohima is affiliated to Nagaland University. It received the Letter of Permission for admission of 100 MBBS seats from academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC), in April 2023 paving way to start the first Medical College in the state after 60 years of statehood.
85 MBBS students from state of Nagaland and 6 students from all India seats got admitted in NIMSR and have joined MBBS classes after induction program on September 1 this year.
Addressing the gathering during the ceremony, Dr Mandaviya said that strengthening the medical, nursing and pharmacy education in the country is an endeavour of the Union Government for the holistic development and expansion of the country’s health sector.
“The aim is to ensure that each citizen of India is able to get access to affordable and accessible healthcare across the country”, he said.
He also highlighted the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country to improve access to quality and affordable medicines for all.
The Union Health Minister further said, “NIMSR is not just a medical college, it is also a research institute. It will not only fulfil the purpose of imparting medical education but will also address the health issues of the Naga people.”
Highlighting the commitment of the Central government to improving medical education in Nagaland, he stated the MBBS seats in Nagaland have increased from 64,000 to 160,000 over the past nine years.
He further encouraged students and other stakeholders to not limit their scope of research within national borders. He also informed that the Union Govt has started foreign language courses in many medical education institutes so that students can have an edge in getting jobs abroad.
On the other hand, CM Neiphiu Rio stated, "today is a historic day for the people of Nagaland as we inaugurated the first medical college in the state”. Highlighting that it was a long cherished dream of the people of Nagaland to have a medical college in their state, he thanked the Union Govt for steadfastly taking up the project. He also said that NIMSR would help the state in strengthening its secondary and tertiary healthcare and he further hoped that it would become a centre of excellence in the coming days.