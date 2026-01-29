Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Arrive in Assam Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Assam today for a two-day visit, during which he is scheduled to take part in several key government and political programmes across the state.

Shah’s aircraft will land in Guwahati at around 9 pm. From Guwahati, the Union Home Minister will travel to Dibrugarh, where he will stay overnight.

On January 30, Shah will lay the foundation stone of the second complex of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Dibrugarh and address a massive public rally at Khanikar Playground. The new Assembly complex is being seen as an important step towards strengthening administrative infrastructure in Upper Assam.

After completing his engagements in Dibrugarh, the Union Home Minister will travel to Dhemaji district to attend a cultural festival of the Mising community. The visit is being viewed as an effort to connect with indigenous communities and highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Later in the evening, Shah will return to Guwahati and visit the Assam BJP headquarters, where he will hold discussions with party leaders on the prevailing political situation in the state.

Shah is scheduled to leave for West Bengal at around 7 pm, Chief Minister Sarma Stated.

Notably, Amit Shah had last visited Assam on December 29, when he undertook a one-day tour of the state and inaugurated several government projects.

