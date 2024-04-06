Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam Visit Postponed: Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam has been reportedly rescheduled, sources revealed.
Originally slated for April 7 and 8, Shah was expected to participate in election rallies in Hojai, Gohpur, and Lakhimpur as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.
Shah is now expected to visit the poll-bound state on April 11, according to sources.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam's Nalbari on April 17, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Addressing party workers, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of ensuring Modi's re-election as Prime Minister and rallying for a new vision for both the country and Assam.
Assam gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in three stages, scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7. With nearly 96.8 crore eligible voters across over 12 lakh polling stations, the electoral process spans seven phases starting April 19, with vote counting set for June 4.