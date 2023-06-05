Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 4 Projects Worth Rs 1450 Crore In Assam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the 4-Lane Section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon, and Teliagaon-Rangagara and laid the foundation for Mangaldai Bypass and the 4-lane section between Daboka-Parakhuwa in Assam, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MP Dilip Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and State Minister of Forest & Environment Chandra Mohan Patowary through video conferencing.