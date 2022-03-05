Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Dibrugarh

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the site of tourist jetty and riverfront development project near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam’s Dibrugarh to take stock of the ongoing works.
The Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways surveyed the ongoing works which were implemented under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The works are being carried out by the Northeast Frontier Railway.
Sonowal had previously examined the progress of construction works in November last year. He had met officials and stakeholders and urged them to complete the project in time.
The developmental projects around the Bogibeel Bridge have been undertaken in a bid to revive one of the major contributors to Indian economy as the Dibrugarh was an important port town in colonial times.
The project under the PM Gati Shakti Plan will largely improve water connectivity to and from Dibrugarh. It will also open employment opportunities and provide the locals with an access to the global market.
Taking to Twitter, Sonowal wrote, “Inspected ongoing works of Tourist Jetty and River Front development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh, being implemented under the ambitious PM #GatiShakti masterplan.”
Notably, Sonowal had arrived in Nagaland on Thursday for a two-day visit. He met with Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio at his residence following which he left for capital Kohima.
Earlier in the week, Sonowal, who is also the minister of Ayush, was in Mizoram where he was a part of the inauguration of 24 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres and laid the foundation stone of three 50 Bedded and three 10 Bedded Ayush Hospitals in the state.