Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Dibrugarh

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the site of tourist jetty and riverfront development project near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam’s Dibrugarh to take stock of the ongoing works.

The Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways surveyed the ongoing works which were implemented under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The works are being carried out by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Sonowal had previously examined the progress of construction works in November last year. He had met officials and stakeholders and urged them to complete the project in time.

The developmental projects around the Bogibeel Bridge have been undertaken in a bid to revive one of the major contributors to Indian economy as the Dibrugarh was an important port town in colonial times.

The project under the PM Gati Shakti Plan will largely improve water connectivity to and from Dibrugarh. It will also open employment opportunities and provide the locals with an access to the global market.