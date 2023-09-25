Union Ministry Allocates Not 300 But 179 MW Power to Assam

Two weeks after giving assurance, the Ministry of Power on Monday allocated 179 MegaWatt of power instead of 300 MW to Assam from Dadri-I Plant of NTPC.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month met with the Union Power Minister, RK Singh in New Delhi amid the power crisis in the state. During the meeting, the union minister assured to allocate at least 300MW of power to the state.
Today, after two weeks, the central government allocated 179 MW power. In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority, the power ministry wrote, “Keeping in view the power relinquished by Govt. of Delhi in NTPC Dadri-I Plant and the request of Government of Assam, it has been decided to allocate the 179 MW Power (currently allocated to Haryana upto 30.09.2023 vide allocation order dated 28.10.2022) of NTPC’s Dadri-I Plant to Assam w.e.f. 01.10.2023 for a period of one year at CERC determined tariff.”
“CEA is requested to get the allocation implemented under intimation to all concerned w.e.f. 01.10.2023,” it added.
Informing about the power ministry's decision, CM Sarma posted on X, "My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Union Power Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji for considering my personal request and allocating an additional 179 MW of power to the State We are committed to ensuring adequate supply of power to industries and households that fuels the Assam growth story."
Earlier when the state chief minister met the union power minister, he briefed the latter on the unprecedented 26 percent increase in power demand due to the growth of production sectors of the economy.
The chief minister then informing about the developments on X platform had posted, “Union Power Minister RK Singh has assured to consider my personal request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam, which will aid in tiding over the current power deficit.”
Prior to that, CM Sarma while addressing the media had informed that load shedding was being personally monitored adding that earlier 1,800 MW was required whereas this year we needed 2,500 MW.