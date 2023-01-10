ABSU Chief Demands Ranjan Daimary's Release At BTR Agreement Meeting

All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro on Tuesday demanded the release of Ranjan Daimary during a review meeting on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Agreement in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A review meeting on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Agreement was held in New Delhi which was attended by Additional Secretary in the Union ministry of home affairs, Piyush Goyal.

The Chief Secretary to the Assam government, Paban Kumar Borthakur was also present in the meeting alongside BTR chief Pramod Boro.

The President of ABSU, Dipen Boro, who was also present in the meeting, raised several issues on behalf of the organization.

Apart from the demand to release of the founder of separatist outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Ranjan Daimary, Dipen Boro also called for all clauses of the BTR agreement to be implemented before 2024.

Boro urged for 90 per cent implementation of the agreement by March 31, this year. In addition, apart from Daimary’s release, he also called for the release of all who are serving life sentences.