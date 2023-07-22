United Opposition Forum Stages Dharna Demanding Action on Manipur Riots

The opposition leaders criticized the Prime Minister for being preoccupied with foreign tours and rallies while the crisis in Manipur continues to escalate. The dharna demanded urgent action from the government to address the grave situation.

The Assam Congress in their official Twitter handle wrote, "United Opposition Forum" staged a dharna today against unscrupulous silence & absolute indifference of PM @narendramodi towards #BurningManipur. Hundreds of people died, women paraded naked, raped & murdered & thousands were displaced while PM is busy in foreign tours & rallies."