United Opposition Forum Stages Dharna Demanding Action on Manipur Riots

The United Opposition Forum on Saturday held a protest against what they called the unscrupulous silence and absolute indifference displayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the dire situation in Manipur.
The demonstrators highlighted the appalling incidents in the region, where hundreds of lives were lost, women were subjected to horrific acts of violence, including rape and murder, and thousands were forced to flee their homes.
The opposition leaders criticized the Prime Minister for being preoccupied with foreign tours and rallies while the crisis in Manipur continues to escalate. The dharna demanded urgent action from the government to address the grave situation.
The Assam Congress in their official Twitter handle wrote, "United Opposition Forum" staged a dharna today against unscrupulous silence & absolute indifference of PM @narendramodi towards #BurningManipur. Hundreds of people died, women paraded naked, raped & murdered & thousands were displaced while PM is busy in foreign tours & rallies."
Earlier on June 22, the Manipur Police arrested another accused in connection with the horrific incident where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob.
The fresh arrestee has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19).
The incident took place in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 this year, a day after the violent clash broke down in the state. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered on the matter at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unidentified miscreants.
After the video went viral, the Centre directed all the social media platforms to take down the viral video as the matter is under investigation.