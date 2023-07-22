5th Arrest Made In Manipur Video Case, Police Say

This is the fifth arrest in connection to the case. The fresh arrestee has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19).

The incident took place in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 this year, a day after the violent clash broke down in the state. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered on the matter at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unidentified miscreants.