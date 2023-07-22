5th Arrest Made In Manipur Video Case, Police Say

The Manipur Police has arrested another accused in connection with the horrific incident where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in strife-torn Manipur.
This is the fifth arrest in connection to the case. The fresh arrestee has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19).
The incident took place in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 this year, a day after the violent clash broke down in the state. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered on the matter at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unidentified miscreants.
After the video went viral, the Centre directed all the social media platforms to take down the viral video as the matter is under investigation.
The viral video created outrage across the country.
The first arrest was made on Thursday morning when police caught a 32-year-old man, identified as Huirem Heradas Singh. His house was later torched by an agitated mob, mostly women.
Subesquently, three more arrests were made on the same day.
On Friday, four of the accused were sent to 11-day police custody.