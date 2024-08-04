United Opposition in Assam Confirms Unity Till 2026 Assembly Polls

Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora said that all parties have agreed to stay united until the 2026 assembly elections, prioritizing collective goals over individual interests to challenge the BJP.

Isfaqur Rahman, a CPI(M) central committee member, emphasized the importance of internal coordination, saying, "We resolved to maintain unity until the assembly elections and to intensify our joint activities. For by-elections, we will propose common candidates and collaborate to ensure their success."