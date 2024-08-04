United Opposition in Assam Confirms Unity Till 2026 Assembly Polls
The united opposition in Assam has confirmed that their alliance will remain intact through the 2026 assembly elections, with plans to contest every election as a unified bloc.
This decision was taken in a meeting of the United Opposition Forum presided by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah in Guwahati's Beltola on Sunday.
The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), initially formed with 16 parties in alignment with the INDIA bloc, recently held a meeting to strengthen their coalition. With the inclusion of two new parties, the alliance now consists of 18 members.
Bhupen Borah confirming this took to platform ‘X’ and wrote, “Today's meeting decided to strongly and unitedly oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP Government, until the next Vidhan Sabha elections."
Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora said that all parties have agreed to stay united until the 2026 assembly elections, prioritizing collective goals over individual interests to challenge the BJP.
Isfaqur Rahman, a CPI(M) central committee member, emphasized the importance of internal coordination, saying, "We resolved to maintain unity until the assembly elections and to intensify our joint activities. For by-elections, we will propose common candidates and collaborate to ensure their success."
Moreover, the UOFA also criticized the state government for not adequately addressing flood and erosion issues with the central government, resulting in the absence of concrete measures in the Union Budget.