UNSW Names Theatre After Assam Woman Annada Gohain

A theatre at the University of New South Wales in Australia has been named after a woman from Assam, reports emerged on Wednesday.

The University of New South Wales decided to name 17 buildings and area after women from around the world among which a theatre was named after Annada Gohain from Assam.

The Lecture Theatre G06 inside the CLB at UNSW in Sydney was named after the Assam woman as Annada Gohain Theatre.

Gohain was the first woman to graduate from UNSW’s School of Chemical Engineering. She then completed her postgraduate degree from the same university on July 13, 1959.

The topic of her research was Production of High Quality Orange Juice Concentrate.

After completing her degree, Gohain returned to Assam and worked at the Agriculture Department from where she retired from the post of Additional Director in 1987.

She contributed a lot in the field of food preservation.

Sharing the great news, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on his Twitter handle, “Heartening to learn about @UNSW’s gesture to name its theatre after Annada Gohain, the first woman to graduate from UNSW’s School of Chemical Engineering.”

“She was a trailblazer regarding women’s education and her story will continue to inspire from across the world to continue pursuing their dreams,” he added.