Upamanyu Slams Assam CM Over Pro-Indigenous Claims and Policy Flip-Flops

In Sipajhar, Hazarika highlighted that 77,420 bighas (approximately 26,000 acres) of land had been encroached upon by individuals of Bangladeshi origin, with over 60% of these encroachers not included in the NRC. Despite promises by Sarma to clear encroachments and establish an agricultural project, the eviction operations recovered only about 2,000 bighas. The relocated encroachers were given land in Dalgaon without proper verification of their citizenship. The local graziers and cowherds, deprived of their traditional grazing lands, continue to face difficulties, and recent assaults on local cowherds further highlight the ongoing issues.