Upload Class IX, X Students' Marks of All Exams on Portal: SEBA to Schools

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has directed the schools in the state to upload the marks of class IX and X students of all examinations on the portal of the board, reports emerged on Friday.
The board said that failure to do as directed i.e., to upload the marks of the students may lead to not allowing them to sit in the next exam at the school level and subsequently at the Board level. The last date for uploading the marks is May 31, sources informed.
“SEBA has made online provision for recording of Marks of Unit Test, Half Yearly Examination and Annual Examination of Class IX and X in the existing Marks Entry Portal. If mark of any of these Test/Examination is not entered for a student at any level, the student will not be eligible to attempt the next examination of school level and subsequently in the Board level,” the notice reads.
“The schools which haven’t yet completed entry of Marks of last class IX Annual Examination are hereby intimated to complete the same within 31st May, 2023, failing which, the students will not be allowed to appear in the next examination,” it added.
The SEBA gave the instruction to the schools to upload the marks of Class IX and X students in line with the New Education Policy (NEP).