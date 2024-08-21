Upper Division Assistant Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Goalpara

In yet another incident, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended a government employee for demanding and accepting bribe on Wednesday.
According to sources, the government servant who was caught red-handed has been identified as Prabin Machahary, an Upper Division Assistant (UDA).
Machahary was working in the office of the Assistant Registrar of the Co-operative Society in Assam’s Goalpara district.
Sources said that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe money for the registration of a Meen (fish) Mahal.
A team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption cell laid a trap at the Assistant Registrar’s office earlier today where the UDA was reportedly trapped and caught red-handed while he accepted Rs 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe money.
Taking to social media platform 'X', the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption announced, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Prabin Machahary, UDA of the O/O Asst.Registrar, Co-operative Society , Goalpara after he accepted bribe for Registration of a Meen(fish) Mahal"