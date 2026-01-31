UPPL Concludes 4th Triennial Conference in Mushalpur

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Sunday concluded its fourth triennial conference in Mushalpur with a political announcement ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Assembly elections.

The two-day conference was held at Mushalpur, the district headquarters of Baksa, and witnessed the participation of party leaders, workers and supporters from across Bodoland. The final day began with a colourful cultural procession, followed by an open session that drew large crowds.

The open meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pramod Boro. The session was formally inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary.

Addressing the gathering, Pramod Boro announced that the UPPL has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections independently. He said the party will field candidates in all 15 Assembly constituencies within the BTR area, signalling a clear “go-it-alone” political strategy.

Boro also informed that a five-member policy-making committee has already been constituted under the leadership of senior minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma to guide the party’s election strategy and future roadmap.

During interactions with the media, the UPPL president said that four important resolutions were adopted during the Mushalpur conference, though he did not disclose details of all the decisions. He added that the party has also taken a serious view of the ongoing voter list revision process being carried out by the Election Commission.

Emphasising peace and unity, Pramod Boro said the UPPL remains committed to maintaining harmony and stability in the Bodoland region. “Our party will continue to work for peace, unity and development in BTR in the days to come,” he said.

