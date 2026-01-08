UPPL Sets Assembly Poll Roadmap, Eyes 15 BTC Seats and 8–10 Outside

UPPL president Pramod Boro on Thursday hinted at the possibility of a major political decision by the party after Magh Bihu, signalling fresh developments ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media at Kajalgon in Chirang district, Boro said discussions are currently underway within the party and that all key political decisions will be taken only after detailed deliberations at the organisational level.

Outlining the party’s electoral plans, Pramod Boro said the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is preparing to contest 15 Assembly seats within the BTC area and 8 to 10 seats outside BTC in the forthcoming elections. He made it clear that while discussions are ongoing within the party, no final decision has been taken yet regarding alliances.

Responding to queries about a possible tie-up with the Congress, Boro said the UPPL is still part of the NDA alliance.

“At present, we are in the NDA government. Discussions are happening within the party, but we have not held any one-to-one talks with any political party so far,” he said. He added that the party would soon hold a central session and a meeting, after which its political stand would be formally announced.

Boro further said the UPPL is preparing its political roadmap for the Assembly polls with a focus on the language, culture and identity of 26 ethnic communities, along with issues related to land rights and self-identity.

Taking a sharp dig at former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Pramod Boro alleged that the peace and stability in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) have deteriorated within just two months of Mohilary assuming control of the council.

He claimed that during UPPL’s five-year rule, open gambling, illegal lotteries and violent activities were completely curbed, even during fairs and festivals.

“Within two months of Hagrama Mohilary coming back to power, open gambling in the name of melas, illegal lottery games and incidents of violence have increased in the BTR. The people of the region are witnessing this change themselves,” Boro alleged.

Meanwhile, a party joining programme was held at the UPPL Chirang district office on the same day. Around 50 members, including former leaders of the Chirang District Congress and the Religious Minority Council (RMC), formally joined the UPPL.

Welcoming the new members, Pramod Boro said leaders from the Congress and RMC have joined the UPPL after being impressed by the party’s ideology and principles. He added that the growing public support reflects people’s confidence in the UPPL’s vision for the future of the BTR and Assam.

