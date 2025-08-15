UPPL Leader Gobinda Basumatary Hails Jawaharlal Nehru on Independence-Day

BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member and UPPL leader Gobinda Chandra Basumatary on Friday lauded the contributions of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as the nation celebrated its 79th Independence Day. Speaking to the media after the flag hoisting at the Udalguri parade ground, Basumatary stated that in the last 79 years, India has made many strides in all sectors.

“Today marks India’s 79th Independence Day. The people of India now better understand the true essence of independence. In recent times, large gatherings have come together to witness the celebrations, and I am happy to say that today’s program was conducted successfully, without any untoward incidents," Basumatary said.

“Over these 79 years, India has progressed in every field, thanks to the contributions of countless individuals. We cannot forget the role of our first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the architect of modern India. His vision laid the foundation for the nation’s political, economic, and social framework after independence. Following his tenure, modernization took root, and later, under Rajiv Gandhi, technology began to be applied systematically to governance and development. Through the efforts of such leaders, India has made significant strides in science and technology,” he added.

He also commented on the country’s economic journey, and said, “In the economic sphere, under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, India established a stable economy. Their policies have contributed to the strong economic position India enjoys today, placing us on par with other major nations. We are grateful to these eminent leaders for their invaluable contributions.”

He also lauded the current leadership, stating that the government is committed to ensuring the peaceful progress of the nation. He expressed optimism about the country’s future and added that he hoped for continued advancement in the years to come.

Basumatary said, “The present government continues to work towards the peaceful progress of our country, and we hope to advance further in the coming years. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership and efforts.”

