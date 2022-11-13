UPPL Forms New Committee for 2023-24

The United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) has formed new committee on Sunday for the year 2023-24.

According to sources, Pramod Boro retained his position as president of UPPL.

Rangowda Narzary was elected as the working president of the party.

Moreover, Raju Kumar Narzary has been elected as the General Secretary (Administrative) and Madhav Chandra Chetri as General Secretary (Organisational).

The UPPL party was formed in the year 2015 with the name Peoples Co-ordination for Democratic Right (PCDR). It was formed with the ideology of working for the welfare of the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.