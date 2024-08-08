Urban Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Kamrup Metro and Tinsukia Districts of Assam

An official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reports that urban flooding has caused severe devastation in parts of Kamrup Metro and Tinsukia districts over the past 24 hours.
In Kamrup Metro district, several areas, including Ward 48, Ward 60, Ward 42, and Ward 41, have been severely affected. Key locations such as Juripar, Rukminigaon PIBCO Point, Manasha Mandir Road, Tangra Satra Road, Hatigaon Main Road, Sijubari, and Hengrabari-Borbari Road are currently submerged under floodwaters.
Similarly, residents of Ward 1 and Ward 2 in Digboi town under Tinsukia district are facing significant distress due to waterlogging.
The situation in Digboi has been further complicated by an oil spill reported on July 7, 2024, in Ward No. 1 and 2. The spill has also affected downstream paddy fields in Borbil No. 3, with the Agricultural Department conducting assessments of the damage.
The ASDMA report also indicates that rivers such as Barak (A P Ghat, B P Ghat) and Kushiyara (Karimganj) are flowing above the danger mark, exacerbating the flood situation in other districts. Golaghat, Sivasagar, and Dhemaji are among the worst-hit districts, with Golaghat alone reporting 5,522 people affected by the floods.
In total, 319.35 hectares of crop area have been destroyed, and 167 people are currently taking shelter in relief camps in Dhemaji and Golaghat districts. The floods have also impacted 701 animals in Golaghat.
In Goalpara, a flash flood on August 6, 2024, partially damaged the ongoing Marki Water Harvesting cum Water Distribution Project, according to a report from the Goalpara Soil Conservation Department.
Educational institutions have also been affected, with No.2 Serjeng LP School and Langhin Girls High School in Karbi Anglong submerged due to flash floods between July 30 and August 3, 2024.
The fishery sector has not been spared either, with reports indicating damage to five fisheries covering an area of 1.22 hectares in Sonitpur as reported last July 27, 2024. Additionally, ten more fisheries, covering 2.26 hectares, were damaged due to floods, as reported by the Fishery Department on the same date.