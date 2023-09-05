PM Modi Interacts with National Teachers Award-Winners Ahead of Ceremony

Ahead of the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the teachers from different states who were selected for the 'National Award to Teachers'.
The selected 75 teachers including Assam's Kumud Kalita were invited to the prime minister's official residence in New Delhi where he had a great interaction with them.
Taking to 'X' platform, the prime minister offered his tribute to the second president of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary as every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' day.
He tweeted, "Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Here are highlights from the interaction with teachers yesterday…"
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid homage to the former president. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Teachers nourish the society to become enlightened and awakened. Also paying my homage to our former President, S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti,who was a distinguished teacher and a role model to many."