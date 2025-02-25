USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Remanded to Four Days Police Custody

The Sribhumi Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has remanded University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque to four days of police custody.

Along with him, five other accused—Hiramani Saikia, Bijoy Dutta, Rezzak Ali, Numaan Ahmed, and Imdadur Rahman—have also been sent to police custody for the same duration.

The police had initially sought seven days of custody for all the accused.

Earlier, on Saturday, a joint team of police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Hoque from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara.

