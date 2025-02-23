Assam CM Unveils List of Students Promised Higher CBSE Marks by USTM Chancellor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday released the names of 209 students who were allegedly promised inflated marks in their CBSE examinations by Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). He disclosed that a case has been registered and a full-fledged police investigation is underway to uncover the extent of the alleged academic malpractice.

“This is a serious matter, and we seek cooperation from all concerned,” read an official statement from the Chief Minister on social media platform ‘X’.

These are the names of students who were promised higher marks in their CBSE examination by the owner of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque.@assampolice is enquiring into the matter and a case has been registered.



This is a serious matter and we seek cooperation from all concerned. pic.twitter.com/9Crax3UP0P — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 23, 2025

Addressing the media on Saturday, Sarma alleged that Hoque orchestrated large-scale exam irregularities, manipulating examination centres to provide undue advantages to select students. According to the Chief Minister, 247 students from Assam’s Goalpara, Nagaon, and Kamrup districts were promised over 30 extra marks in their CBSE board exams and were directed to an examination centre in Patharkandi. However, when these promised benefits did not materialize, chaos ensued, ultimately exposing the scam.

The Chief Minister further revealed that such manipulations were not limited to CBSE board examinations but extended to medical and engineering entrance exams as well. “Exam centres were rigged for medical and engineering aspirants. Widespread corruption was prevalent in medical entrance exams too,” he stated.

Mahbubul Hoque Branded a ‘Fraud’

CM Sarma did not mince words while addressing Hoque’s alleged involvement in academic fraud. “I had earlier stated that this person is a big fraud. His history is well known. He influenced some intellectuals from Assam and ran a network to mislead students. Now, everything is coming to light,” he remarked.

Casting doubts over the credibility of degrees awarded by USTM, Sarma further claimed that some faculty members had received PhDs without taking any leave from their jobs. “A person working at USTM has a PhD degree but never took a single leave from work. Work and PhD cannot go hand in hand. Slowly, all irregularities will be exposed,” he added.

It may be mentioned that, In a late-night operation on Friday, a joint team of police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mahbubul Hoque from his residence in Guwahati’s Ghoramara.

The Assam government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the state’s education system. “We will not allow Assam’s education sector to turn into a commercial enterprise. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in academic fraud,” Sarma assured.