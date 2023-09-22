USTM PRO Dr Rani Pathak Das Receives Aadhvika National Award 2023

Dr Rani Pathak Das, Public Relations Officer of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been conferred with the Aadhvika Woman Communicator of the Year - for Communication & PR Professionals - National Award for 2023.
The award was conferred by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) at a glittering function held at the Civil Services Officers Institute Auditorium at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on Thursday.
Dr Das received the award from the hands of Shri Jual Oram, veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister in the presence of Mr MB Jayaram, Chairman, PRCI, Ms Geetha Shankar, National President, PRCI apart from a host of distinguished delegates.
The Aadhvika Annual Awards for Women 2023 is an initiative of PRCI to recognize and acknowledge women's potential, celebrate their achievements, and showcase their success. Seven categories of Aadhvika Awards, exclusively for women achievers were presented in the award function at this 17th Global Communication Conclave of PRCI. This signature award falls under the prestigious Chanakya Series of National Awards 2023.
Receiving the award, Dr. Rani Pathak Das said, “I must acknowledge the incredible team at USTM without whom this achievement would not have been possible. This award is a testament to our collective efforts. Expressing her gratitude to the Public Relations Council of India."
"It is a reminder that our efforts in the field of public relations are not in vain and that they have a meaningful impact on the organizations we represent and the communities we engage with," she further said.
The Aadhvika Awards include Aadhvika Woman Communicator of the Year – For Communication/ PR Professionals; Aadhvika Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - Recognizing woman entrepreneurs in self-businesses across Technology, Music, Media, Theatre, Visual arts, Crafts, Digital media, Health & Wellness, Beauty & Self-care; Aadhvika Sports Woman of the Year; Aadhvika Woman Author, Writer, Journalist, and Columnist for the best story of the Year; Aadhvika Woman Performer in Mental Health and Well-Being – Recognizing Woman Counsellors in Mental Health/ Family, Marriage, Addiction, etc.
Therapists, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Psychoanalysts, Therapists For providing guidance and interventions that support emotional and mental health and focus on preventing poor mental health for those in need; Aadhvika Woman Artiste of the Year in Art and Culture, which includes Dance, Drama, Music, Photography, and Painting, and Aadhvika Woman CEO of the Year - Govt & Private Sector company heads, IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, IES, or Heads of any organization.