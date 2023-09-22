USTM PRO Dr Rani Pathak Das Receives Aadhvika National Award 2023

Receiving the award, Dr. Rani Pathak Das said, “I must acknowledge the incredible team at USTM without whom this achievement would not have been possible. This award is a testament to our collective efforts. Expressing her gratitude to the Public Relations Council of India."

"It is a reminder that our efforts in the field of public relations are not in vain and that they have a meaningful impact on the organizations we represent and the communities we engage with," she further said.