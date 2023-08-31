9th Convocation of USTM Successfully Held, Altogether 1655 Graduates Awarded Degrees

The Ninth Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been held successfully here today in the presence of a galaxy of Vice Chancellors, Ministers, Ambassadors, heads of institutions, and other dignitaries.
Altogether 1655 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 14 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 669 students were awarded Post Graduate degrees, and 972 students were awarded Undergraduate degrees.
Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group, UAE, Dr. Atul Kothari, the National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi and L. Roy, Former Chairman of the Meghalaya Private Universities Regulatory Board received Honorary D.Litt. degrees from the Governor of Meghalaya.
The convocation was presided over by Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya and Visitor USTM.
The Convocation address was delivered by Prof. Santishree D. Pandit, VC, JNU, New Delhi.
Distinguished dignitaries present in the Convocation include Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, VC, Tezpur University, Prof R. M. Pant, VC, Assam University, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, VC, NEHU, Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka, VC, Mizoram University, Prof Raghavendra P. Tiwari, VC, Central University, Punjab, Prof T.V. Kattimani, VC, Central Tribal University, Andhra Pradesh, Prof Indrajit Dube, VC, National Law University, Meghalaya, Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta, Director, NIT, Meghalaya apart from Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor and Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM.
Ambassadors from five African countries also graced the occasion making it a truly global event. They are Mr. Mustapha Jawara, Ambassador of Gambia in India, H.E. Mr. Lukmon Bobokalonzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan in India; H.E. Mr. Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia in India; H.E. Mr. Gilbert Shimane Mangole, Ambassador of Botswana in India and Mr. Peter Hobwani, Deputy Head of Mission & Head of Chancery Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
Congratulating the graduates, Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan said, “The university is an outcome of its founder Mahbubul Hoque’s vision to change the lives of the people of the region by empowering them with education. I am pleased to know that USTM is providing free education to deserving students from economically backward families, thereby ensuring that higher education remains accessible and equitable.”. He congratulated all the Honorary D.Litt. awardees and thanked USTM for giving recognition of great works done by the awardees.
Delivering her Convocation Address, JNU VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit said, “Do not be afraid to take risks and pursue your passions. Dare to dream big, and don’t let the fear of failure hold you back. Embrace the unknown, and have unwavering trust in your abilities.”
She urged the students to become part of the unfolding success story of India while contributing to it.
The Chancellor of USTM Mahbubul Hoque welcomed all for their participation and said, “We aspire to become a world-class university and appeal to all the stakeholders to join us in our endeavor to transform this university into a world-class institution and participate in the nation-building process”.
He also expressed his gratefulness to the Government of Meghalaya for its support in establishing USTM.
Earlier, the University report was presented by USTM Vice Chancellor Prof G. D. Sharma. This was followed by award of degrees and gold medals. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Student award went to Jhuma Khatun, MA Rural Development; PA Sangma Best UG student award went to Atiqur Rahman, B.Sc. Physics; Visitor’s Best Student Award went to Lipavi Yepthomi and Chancellor’s Best Student Award went to Kughali G Assumi, MA Political Science. Apart from this, 24 gold medals were awarded to the best Post Graduates of the respective departments while 22 gold medals were given away to the best Undergraduate students from different departments.
The D.Litt. degrees were conferred upon Tariq Chauhan for his remarkable dedication to philanthropic, charitable, and humanitarian activities, which have greatly enriched our society. Dr. Atul Kothari was recognized for his outstanding contributions in driving reforms within the Education system while L. Roy received the Honorary Degree in appreciation of his pivotal role in recognizing and fostering outstanding contributions in the field of administration.
The Convocation began with the grand and elegant Academic Procession which was participated by the Registrar of the University, Academic Council members, members of the Board of Governors, Deans of different schools, Heads of different Departments, and the Award recipients. The Convocation came to a close with the administration of oath and the signing of the National Anthem.