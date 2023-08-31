9th Convocation of USTM Successfully Held, Altogether 1655 Graduates Awarded Degrees

Earlier, the University report was presented by USTM Vice Chancellor Prof G. D. Sharma. This was followed by award of degrees and gold medals. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Student award went to Jhuma Khatun, MA Rural Development; PA Sangma Best UG student award went to Atiqur Rahman, B.Sc. Physics; Visitor’s Best Student Award went to Lipavi Yepthomi and Chancellor’s Best Student Award went to Kughali G Assumi, MA Political Science. Apart from this, 24 gold medals were awarded to the best Post Graduates of the respective departments while 22 gold medals were given away to the best Undergraduate students from different departments.