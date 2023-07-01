USTM VC Takes Charge as President of Association of Indian Universities

Prof. GD Sharma is a distinguished scientist and a reputed academician of the country who held various positions such as former Vice Chancellor of Bilaspur University; Founder Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viswavidyalaya; former Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University and the former Pro Vice Chancellor of Assam University.

Being a renowned intellectual from the field of life sciences, he has been the editor of seven Journals; has more than 261 research publications to his credit, apart from being a member of different Academic Societies in the country and abroad.Prof Sharma has taken over the charge from the outgoing President of AIU Prof Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University.