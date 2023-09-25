Assam

Valuable Items Stolen In Burglary From Shiva Temple In Assam's Nagaon

According to sources, the audacious theft was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.
A burglary took place at the heritage Shiva temple at Kathiatoli in Assam's Nagaon, where valuable items, including numerous garlands made of gold and silver, along with the temple's donation pot, were stolen.

Local law enforcement authorities have swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced security measures to protect the cultural and religious heritage of such sacred sites.

