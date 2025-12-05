Assam CM's Arrogance Exposed: Gaurav Gogoi Blasts Government Neglect

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi today launched a sharp attack on the Assam Chief Minister, citing administrative failures, employee grievances, and alleged corruption during a press conference in New Delhi.

Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of ignoring dialogue, showing disregard for government employees, and even threatening staff as part of his “duty.” He highlighted long-standing issues faced by 108 Ambulance Service employees, including delayed salary hikes, and said the government has failed to address their concerns.

The Congress leader also drew attention to the plight of NHM employees, who allegedly faced salary cuts for protesting, and Jaljeevan Mission contractors, two of whom were reportedly driven to attempt suicide. Nearly 9,000 contractors, he said, are still awaiting payments and face hurdles due to corruption in the clearance of bills.

Around 64 polytechnic professors, Gogoi claimed, were suspended for raising protests. “We thought the Chief Minister was dynamic, but his administration reflects arrogance and disregard for public servants,” he said.

Gogoi also announced plans to raise questions in Parliament regarding the Jaljeevan Mission. He alleged that the AIUDF had maintained a secret alliance with the BJP, now out in the open, and remarked that Assam effectively has “only one minister—the Chief Minister.”

Recalling a personal anecdote, Gogoi said, “I remember my father telling me ‘just ignore it’ when the Chief Minister mentioned me on Lachit Divas. I have followed his advice.”

The MP also criticized the Chief Minister’s preoccupation with household matters, saying journalists often fear losing funding from channel owners and are pressured to cover personal gossip.

Warning of public backlash, Gogoi added, “If the people of Assam speak up, the Chief Minister will have to leave Assam. These days, he seems to enjoy visiting London.”

He also reiterated the demand for Bharat Ratna recognition for singer Zubeen Garg, saying, “Zubeen Garg must receive justice.”