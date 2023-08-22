Vantage Circle Hosts Transformative Workshop at Tezpur University

Vantage Circle, a leading HR Tech company, recently conducted an impactful workshop at Tezpur University, focused on equipping students with essential skills to succeed in the competitive job market.
The workshop, led by a panel of experts and professionals of Vantage Circle, offered invaluable insights into interview preparation, resume-building, and overall job-readiness strategies.
The primary aim of the workshop was to empower students with practical knowledge and skills that extend beyond the classroom, aligning them with the demands of the contemporary job landscape. By bringing real-world expertise and academic resources, this initiative is poised to significantly impact students' career prospects.
The workshop covered a wide range of vital topics, including communication skills, handling difficult questions and stress, effective resume-building strategies, post-interview etiquette etc.
Speaking about the initiative, the CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, Mr Anjan Pathak said, "We are thrilled to have engaged with the students of Tezpur University through this workshop. As we all know, seminars and workshops are extremely beneficial to students since they enable them to evaluate, stay up to date on current events, comprehend concepts, and build their network. Through this workshop initiative, we aimed to empower these young minds with practical skills that will not only help them secure their dream jobs but also thrive in their chosen careers.”