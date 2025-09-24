Veer Lachit Sena Files FIR in Zubeen Garg’s Death, Names Four Accused

The Veer Lachit Sena Assam has filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station regarding beloved singer Zubeen Garg's untimely death.



The complaint clearly names Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Goswami, Sanjive Narain, and Shyamkanu Mahanta as accused in Zubeen's death.

The organisation has demanded the immediate arrest of all four individuals at the earliest. They have warned that failing this, the Veer Lachit Sena will again take to the streets with those fans and well-wishers who attended during Zubeen Garg’s last rites.

Meanwhile, Veer Lachit Sena has urged Zubeen Garg’s family, including his wife Garima Garg, not to take any immediate action and instead focus on the legal process. The organisation instead called for filing proper legal complaints to ensure justice is served.

Emphasising Zubeen Garg’s status, Veer Lachit Sena stated that the singer was not just a resident of Kahilipara or Uzan Bazar, but a cultural treasure of the entire state of Assam.

