Veteran Artist Shaukat Ali Passes Away; Tezpur Photography Club Pays Tribute

Shaukat Ali, a celebrated creator of iconic Assamese motifs, an accomplished photographer, talented hockey player, and skilled artisan, passed away in the early hours of Saturday at around 2 a.m. Widely respected for his mastery in multiple fields, Ali’s creative vision and dedication to his craft left a lasting impact on Assam’s cultural and artistic landscape.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions, the Tezpur Photography Club honoured him with the title “Gunakar” and paid heartfelt tribute to his legacy. Members of the club and admirers expressed their deep condolences and prayers, wishing for the eternal peace of his departed soul, while remembering his remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to the arts.

