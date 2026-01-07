Veteran Assam BJP Leader and Former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha Passes Away at 94

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and one of the most influential figures in Assam’s political landscape, Kabindra Purkayastha, passed away on Wednesday evening at around 5 pm. He breathed his last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), where he was undergoing treatment.

Advertisment

Widely regarded as the patriarch of the Assam BJP, Purkayastha was known for his simplicity, intellectual depth, and disciplined approach to public life. Before entering politics, he served as a teacher, a background that shaped his measured and principled political journey.

Over the years, Purkayastha played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational base in Assam. He went on to serve as the Minister of Communications of India during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, earning respect for his commitment to national service and administrative integrity.

His demise has sparked an outpouring of grief across political lines. Soon after the news broke, senior political leaders, BJP workers, and well-wishers gathered at Silchar Medical College to pay their last respects.

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in from across Assam and other parts of the country, with many remembering Kabindra Purkayastha as a mentor, ideologue, and a towering statesman. His passing marks the end of an era in Assam’s BJP politics.

Also Read: Assam’s First Ranji Trophy Run-Scorer Naba Kamal Bhuyan Passes Away at 98