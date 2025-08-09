Veteran Journalist Haidar Hussain Bestowed with ‘Gana Kantha’ Title

In a heartfelt ceremony held in Nalbari’s Baridatara, the hometown of veteran journalist and respected intellectual Haidar Hussain, the community came together on Saturday to honor his lifelong contributions.

Hussain was bestowed the honorary title ‘Gana Kantha’ (Voice of the People) at the ceremony which was held at the Bishnu Ram Medhi Higher Secondary School, recognizing his enduring impact in journalism and society.

The event also featured the unveiling of a special felicitation book titled ‘Gana Kantha’ by renowned educationist Dr. Dinesh Baishya. Attendees paid respectful homage to notable figures including Dr. Abani Kumar Bhagabati, Mayur Bora, and Diganta Barman.

More than one hundred organizations and institutions extended their felicitations, and the gathering drew an enthusiastic crowd of over three thousand people. The event reflected the deep appreciation of the community for Haider Hussain’s inspiring legacy.

This felicitation ceremony organised by you has given me courage. This will provide me inspiration to spend my coming days more courageously. Your blessings are my strength. I haven’t done much, but whatever I have done towards the society reflects in this ceremony.

