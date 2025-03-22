Veteran Journalist Haidar Hussain Honored with Jatiya Sampriti Award

Veteran journalist, and a key figure in Assam’s social landscape, Haidar Hussain, was conferred the Jatiya Sampriti Award at a solemn ceremony held at his residence on Saturday. The award was presented by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in recognition of his contributions to journalism and social integration.

Advertisment

Glimpses

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities from various fields. Among the prominent guests was Jayanta Baruah, editor of Asomiya Pratidin and proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group. In his address, Baruah fondly recalled Haidar Hussain’s unwavering support during critical times for Asomiya Pratidin and the Sadin-Pratidin group. He highlighted Hussain’s remarkable ability to critically analyze Assam’s socio-political landscape, which significantly shaped modern journalism in the state.

Glimpses

The ceremony was also attended by intellectual Mayur Bora, Asomiya Pratidin’s Dharjya Hazarika and Achyut Patowary, Dainik Janambhumi’s Sanjeev Phukan, Asom Bani editor Dilip Chandan, Akhil Ranjan Dutta, head of the Political Science department at Gauhati University, senior advocate Santanu Borthakur, and MLA Akhil Gogoi, among others.

Glimpses

During the event, Asomiya Pratidin’s Executive Editor, Dharjya Hazarika, reminisced about key moments in Haidar Hussain’s journalistic journey. He recalled how, under the directive of proprietor Jayanta Baruah, he had approached Hussain with the proposal to take over as editor of Asomiya Pratidin. Under Hussain’s leadership, the newspaper became a powerful platform for in-depth reporting on Assam’s socio-political issues.

Glimpses

Senior advocate Santanu Borthakur, in his speech, advocated for the publication of Haider Hussain’s autobiography, urging his family and well-wishers to take the initiative. Journalists Sanjeev Phukan and Achyut Patowary also shared their experiences of working alongside Hussain, recalling his dedication and passion for journalism.

Glimpses

Speaking at the event, Asom Bani editor Dilip Chandan described Haidar Hussain as a "living archive of Assam’s political and social history." He emphasized that Hussain’s ability to narrate historical events with precision is a rare gift and reiterated the need for his autobiography to be published.

Following the presentation of the Jatiya Sampriti Award, Haidar Hussain expressed deep gratitude to everyone who attended despite their busy schedules. In his speech, he remarked, "In today’s times, awards are frequently given. But receiving this honor among such esteemed individuals is truly gratifying."

He urged political and social organizations to go beyond mere award ceremonies and work towards safeguarding the Assamese language, culture, and identity. He emphasized that ensuring the protection of Assam’s heritage is the greatest honor individuals like him could receive.

Hussain also commended the continued influence of Asomiya Pratidin under the leadership of Jayanta Baruah, stating that the publication has remained steadfast in its commitment to Assam’s social and political discourse.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Akhil Gogoi lauded Haidar Hussain’s immense contributions to Assamese journalism and society. He remarked, "He has always been a fearless voice against oppression, inspiring many in their pursuit of truth and justice."

The event, held at Haidar Hussain’s residence in Bharalumukh’s Shanti Nagar, saw a significant turnout, reflecting his widespread respect and influence.