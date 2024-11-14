ULFA-I Warns Bajrang Dal Over History Distortion, Denies Sivasagar Bomb Link

The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) on Thursday accused the Bajrang Dal of attempting to distort the history of Assam’s Indigenous people.

This allegation came after the Bajrang Dal organized a trident initiation (Trishul Diksha) ceremony on the occasion of the 402nd birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan on November 24, a celebrated figure known for his bravery in defending Assam's sovereignty against the Mughal invaders.

In a statement, ULFA (I) emphasized that Bir Lachit Borphukan is a symbol of Assamese courage, and his association with the 'hengdang' (a traditional weapon) is central to the region's history.

The banned outfit criticized the Bajrang Dal's event as an insult to Assam's Indigenous people, asserting that no political or non-political organization should distort the region's history.

ULFA (I) issued a stern warning to all parties and organizations, urging them to respect Assam's history or face repercussions.

In a separate development, ULFA (I) also addressed reports regarding a bomb found in Dolmukh Chariali in Sivasagar town, stating that the group had no involvement in planting the device. The outfit clarified that none of its members were in Sivasagar or linked to the bomb incident, which had earlier been linked to the organization in a local news report.

Furthermore, ULFA (I) denied any connection to the individuals arrested in Golaghat, asserting that they were not affiliated with the group.