Vice-President of APCC Resigns Over Lack of Recognition and Communication

In a surprising turn of events, Raju Sahu, the Vice-President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has tendered his resignation citing lack of communication and recognition from the party leadership on Wednesday.
In a letter addressed to Bhupen Borah, the President of APCC, Sahu expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision-making process and the disregard for his input regarding matters concerning Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts.
Sahu lamented the fact that despite his dedication and tireless efforts in organizing and carrying out party activities, he was never consulted or informed about decisions pertaining to the aforementioned districts, which fall under his jurisdiction. He highlighted his commitment to the party cause, emphasizing that he has been working relentlessly, even at his own expense, to further the party's interests in the region.
However, Sahu expressed his disappointment at the lack of recognition and response from his seniors, indicating a growing sense of disillusionment within the party ranks. He underscored the importance of effective communication and collaboration within the organization, which he felt was lacking in his tenure as Vice-President.
Consequently, Raju Sahu tendered his resignation from the post of Vice-President of APCC, signaling a rift within the party and raising questions about internal dynamics and leadership effectiveness. His decision to step down underscores the challenges faced by grassroots leaders and the need for greater inclusivity and transparency within political organizations.
The resignation of Raju Sahu serves as a wake-up call for the leadership of APCC to address grievances and foster a more cohesive and responsive working environment to ensure the party's continued relevance and success in the region.
It also highlights the significance of recognizing and valuing the contributions of dedicated party workers in shaping the party's future trajectory.