Victor Das Brought for NSA Hearing After Arrest in Zubeen Garg Protest Violence

Victor Das, who was arrested in connection with the violence during demonstrations demanding justice for the late icon Zubeen Garg, was brought from the Central Jail today for a hearing under the National Security Act (NSA).

Das has been charged under the provisions of the NSA for his alleged role in the unrest. Speaking to the media, Victor Das termed the entire case against him as a “conspiracy,” maintaining that he has been wrongfully accused. His hearing is scheduled to take place later today.

Earlier, on September 26, the Assam Police re-arrested music composer Ajoy Phukan and controversial figure Victor Das.

Several individuals, including Phukan and Das, were earlier arrested for allegedly creating a disruptive environment and inciting protests among Zubeen Garg’s followers. The arrests came after a series of demonstrations, some of which turned unruly outside the residence of Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma.

They were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, where all those taken into custody were granted bail shortly after their appearance.

However, reports later indicated that both Phukan and Das were re-arrested in connection with a separate case following their release.

Following the re-arrest, an agitated Ajoy Phukan had said, “A false case was filed against us. Even women were attacked by the Garchuk Police Station OC. Our actions were out of respect for Zubeen Da, and now it is up to the people to rise for his justice; otherwise, the main accused will go free.”

